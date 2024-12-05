‘Buddy’ and Klay advance to NBA Cup quarters

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIANS advanced to the quarterfinals/knockout round of the Emirates National Basketball Association (NBA) Cup after Tuesday night’s basketball action.

Grand Bahamian three-point specialist Chavano “Buddy” Hield and the Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets 119-115 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado but managed to emerge as the victors of the West (Group C) stage with a 3-1 win/loss record.

Former Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks edged out the Memphis Grizzlies 121-116 at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, to clinch the west wild card spot with a 3-1 win/loss record.

“Buddy” and the Warriors are scheduled to face off against the Houston Rockets at 9:30pm on Wednesday, December 11, to potentially advance to the semis.

Thompson and the Mavericks will take on the OKC Thunder at 9:30pm on Tuesday, December 10 in the Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinals.

Warriors vs Nuggets

The Warriors missed the services of their big man Draymond Green, who was sidelined with calf tightness, down the stretch against the Denver Nuggets leading to their fifth straight loss on the season.

The team got a side-high 24 points from Stephen Curry along with 11 dimes and seven boards but he struggled with his shot, shooting 8-for-23 from the field and 4-for-15 from deep. Hield chipped in with six points, three rebounds and a steal. His shot was also streaky as he went 2-for-8 from the field and 2-for-6 from long range.

Denver and Golden State kept the contest close at the half with the latter taking a 26-24 edge into the second half of play.

It was a back and forth affair in the third period with both teams trading ties and the lead at different segments.

Hield helped to chip away at an eight-point Denver cushion (81-73) with a deep three that placed the Warriors within five (81-76).

Through three quarters, Denver went into the final period of play leading 90-85.

The Warriors surged to a 104-94 advantage at the 7:32 mark of the fourth quarter thanks to a 19-4 run.

Despite the momentum being in the Warriors’ corner, Denver mounted a late rally to take over the ball game late in the final period.

The Nuggets scored six unanswered points to tie the score at 115 apiece with Golden State. Kevon Looney fouled out with just 1:48 remaining and the already undermanned GSW frontcourt struggled to contain reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic.

He caught Curry sleeping on defence at the elbow and drained a 18-foot jumper.

Athletic big Aaron Gordon gave the Nuggets the lead once again with a successful pair of free throws at the charity stripe to put them in charge 117-115.

The Warriors tried to make a last minute play to either tie or take the lead but forward Andrew Wiggins lost the ball driving into the paint and Jokic iced the game at the freethrow line on the other end.

Jokic ended the night with a game-high 38 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals.

After starting the season with a 12-3 record, the Warriors have dropped their last five games to now sit at seventh in the Western Conference with a 12-8 record.

Mavericks vs Grizzlies

Thompson and the Mavericks overcame a whooping 25 turnovers to defeat the Grizzlies 121-116 on Wednesday night at home.

Mavs point guard Luka Doncic gave the Grizzlies defence problems all night long. He shouldered the load with a game-high 37 points, 12 rebounds, four dimes and four steals.

He bullied his way to the charity stripe 16 times and made 10 of his attempts.

Memphis got an efficient showing from Ja Morant, who recently returned from injury, with a team-high 31 points, four assists and three steals.

Thompson had a quiet night for Dallas, scoring just 4 points and dishing out three assists. He went 1-for-5 from the field and did not make any of his three 3s.

After leading the first half 35-31, Dallas found themselves in a 15-point hole to start the final quarter of the NBA Cup West Wild Card spot game.

Thompson cashed in on two freebies at the charity stripe to jumpstart a run for Dallas early in the fourth.

The Mavericks started a 10-0 run at the 3:12 mark of the final period and stole the lead from Memphis 113-111.

Spencer Dwinddie hit the go-ahead three to take the lead and then canned another right after to clinch the ball game for Dallas.

Thompson and the Mavs improved to 14-8 on the season.

Bahamian NBA pros Kai Jones and Deandre Ayton also clashed on Wednesday night in the Clippers vs Trail Blazers NBA Cup group stage matchup.

Los Angeles toppled the Trail Blazers 127-105 at the Intuit Dome. Ayton powered his way to a team-high 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and a block.

Jones registered 6 minutes but did not score any points.