Christmas celebration on Saturday

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force, in partnership with Carnival, will host a grand Christmas celebration for the Grand Bahama community on Saturday at the Gerald Bartlett Police Complex in Freeport.

Detective Chief Superintendent Darrell Weir announced yesterday that this year’s tree-lighting event will be bigger and better than previous ones.

The festivities will begin at 4pm and culminate with a tree-lighting ceremony and a toy giveaway by Santa.

“We want to bring smiles and laughter to the children’s faces,” Mr Weir said, adding that the initiative will also help strengthen its partnership and interaction with the public.

“The police are your friends; we do not want to be only about arresting people. We see this as a form of giving back,” he said.

Mr Weir thanked Carnival for coming on board as this year’s major corporate sponsor, along with other local organisations, including the Kiwanis Club of Eight Mile Rock, Pride of Grand Bahama No 7 Prince Hall affiliate Lodge, and Caribbean Bottling Company.

“We are inviting the Grand Bahama community to bring the kids and come out for some wholesome fun,” he said.

There will be bouncing castles, fun activities, carolling, and lots of food and drinks.

Domonique Pinder, operations manager at Celebration Key, said Carnival Corporation is excited to partner with the RBPF in this community.

“We thought it fitting to join forces with the Royal Bahamas Police Force and give back because this is the season of giving,” she said.

Daniel Belton, guest experience manager at Celebration Key, said attendees can expect a day filled with fun and food and an appearance by Christmas characters such as Santa and the Grinch.

“We will have free food and drinks, a toy giveaway, crafts, and sweet treats, including cotton candy, snow cones, and ice cream. The team at Carnival’s Celebration Key thanks the Royal Bahamas Police Force and community partners,” he said.