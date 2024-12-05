COP Fernander resigns as Deleveaux to retire

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

CLAYTON Fernander’s noteworthy police career and tenure as commissioner of police ended abruptly yesterday after he resigned amid the public’s concern about police corruption.

The Tribune understands that Deputy Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux has served his full time in the force and will head on retirement leave on December 10.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis emphasised yesterday that Mr Fernander’s departure was not linked to the explosive corruption allegations highlighted in a recent US federal indictment. Still, he noted in the House of Assembly yesterday that the police force needs reform.

Even before ascending to the commissioner role, Mr Fernander, a former head of the Central Detective Unit, was a familiar figure to Bahamians, known for taking a tough, no-nonsense approach to crime while demonstrating empathy for victims.

Ultimately, he could not survive the public’s appetite for a shake-up of the police force, resigning days after delivering a national address in which he announced measures to improve the quality of police officers and boost accountability.

Mr Fernander’s tenure as commissioner did not coincide with a notable decrease in violent crime.

On the other hand, his era was marked by heightened scrutiny about the conduct of police officers.

In 2024, more officers than usual were charged with rape.

In July, voice notes allegedly purporting to highlight a quid-pro-quo arrangement between a senior officer and gang members sparked national outrage and an investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United Kingdom National Crime Agency.

Mr Fernander, who became commissioner in 2022, had served in the Traffic Division, the Criminal Investigations Department, and as a divisional commander in the Selective Enforcement Unit.

On April 10, 2013, he was shot during a botched attempted armed robbery attempt. The suspects were later sentenced to 30 months in prison. His injured right hand underwent surgery and required therapy. In a memorable moment, former Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade emotionally greeted him after returning to the country following a stay in a Florida hospital where he underwent surgery.

In 2019, Mr Fernander and several other senior officers were directed to take vacation leave. The Minnis administration claimed the move was a prudent fiscal measure to ensure officers took accrued vacation rather than get a huge lump sum payment upon retirement. Mr Fernander resented the move and described it as an attempt to sideline some officers while promoting preferred ones.

He later sued the government, settling the lawsuit under the Davis administration for an undisclosed amount.

During his swearing-in ceremony as commissioner in 2022, he fought back tears while reflecting on how his father and brother died without knowing the outcome of his career within the police force.

He said they were negatively affected by his treatment.

Yesterday, Mr Davis thanked the outgoing commissioner for his service.

“The commissioner has served the force with distinction and I want to emphasise that there are no allegations of wrongdoing against him but the Royal Bahamas Police Force needs change,” he said.

The prime minister also hinted at further changes in the force’s leadership, promising to share more details in the coming days.

Addressing police officers, Mr Davis warned them to work hard and stay away from trouble.

“Keep your heads up,” he said. “The work you do is more important than ever. You have our gratitude and our respect. And you will have the changes necessary in the force to ensure you can focus on your jobs without further distraction.”

“Trust between the police and the people is essential to preventing crime and to solving crime, and thus essential to creating the safer communities we all yearn for.”