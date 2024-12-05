Haitian man fined $2,500 for illegally fishing in Bahamas

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A HAITIAN national vowed never to board another boat again after being fined for illegal fishing in Exuma.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson arraigned Raynal St Vil on charges of prohibited commercial fishing by a non-Bahamian.

St Vil was apprehended by Royal Bahamas Defence Force marines aboard the “Lady Jay” near Long Cay, Exuma, on September 30, while diving illegally for conch. During a subsequent police interview, the defendant admitted to working on the boat.

After pleading guilty and accepting the facts, St Vil expressed remorse and vowed never to return to the sea.

Justice Grant-Thompson considered the time St Vil spent on remand and fined him $2,500 while placing him on a three-year probation.

Failure to maintain the terms of probation during that period would result in a one-year prison sentence.