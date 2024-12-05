Law and disorder

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
CHAOS erupted in and around the House of Assembly yesterday after Shanendon Cartwright hurled the Speaker’s mace out of a window, prompting police to storm the chamber and drag opposition members out before clashing with an unruly crowd outside.
The scene evoked memories of Black Tuesday, a key moment in the country’s history when then opposition leader Sir Lynden Pindling famously threw the mace out of a window to protest the governing party’s gerrymandering of electoral boundaries.
However, Progressive Liberal Party members swiftly condemned Mr Cartwright’s actions yesterday, dismissing them as grandstanding that lacked the profound significance of Sir Lynden Pindling’s historic protest.
The incident followed a heated protest in Rawson Square where FNM supporters demanded the resignations of now-former Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander and National Security Minister Wayne Munroe after an explosive United States federal indictment last week alleged that certain members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force provided crucial support to drug traffickers smuggling cocaine from South America to the US.
House proceedings initially appeared calm, but tensions soared when FNM Leader Michael Pintard sought to address the US indictment.
Speaker Patricia Deveaux’s refusal to confirm whether he could speak angered the opposition members, leading to a heated exchange in which Mr Cartwright shouted from his seat: “Let the Bahamian people speak, Madame Speaker. You’re out of order, Madame Speaker.”
Mr Cartwright abruptly rose from his seat, grabbed the mace from the Speaker’s desk, and threw it out of a window. Some elected officials sat in stunned silence, while others stood, visibly outraged. Photographers scrambled to capture the chaos. The Speaker’s reaction — shouting “Get him!” and repeatedly exclaiming “My Lord” — quickly went viral. Clips of the drama took social media by storm.
Police officers and Deputy House Speaker Sylvanus Petty tried to restrain Mr Cartwright, but in the ensuing scuffle, Mr Petty was struck on the head, reportedly suffering a concussion that required hospitalisation.
After the Speaker ordered Mr Cartwright’s removal, opposition MPs linked arms to block police intervention. Officers dragged the dishevelled MPs, including Mr Pintard, Kwasi Thompson, Adrian Gibson, and St Annes MP Adrian White, out of the chamber and took them outside.
Speaker Deveaux described the incident as a “dark day” for Bahamian politics.
“For the first time in my life when I took the oath of office, I felt challenged and I was in fear for my life,” she said when proceedings resumed. “I will review the tapes, and I will apprise the country later of my findings, but during today’s event, I was assaulted, I was hit, thank God for a glass of water in front of me. The honourable deputy speaker was given a blow to the head and has to go to hospital. And we have a police officer with terrible damage to his leg.”
Prime Minister Philip Davis later told reporters the FNM’s conduct was a “terrible display.”
Works Minister Clay Sweeting said it was “a sad day for democracy,” while Agriculture Minister Jomo Campbell said he was left “speechless.”
“It was complete chaos — a disregard for the Bahamian people and for Bahamian institutions,” said Attorney General Ryan Pinder. “They should all be ashamed of themselves.”
FNM supporters continued their protests outside the House as the crowd grew larger. Scores held signs about the allegations of corruption the country has faced under the Davis administration. Many protested that the prime minister was unfit to lead the country, chanting: “Brave got to go.
Mr Cartwright defended his actions, telling reporters they symbolised resistance against the government’s efforts to silence the opposition and Bahamian people.
“The mace is the symbol of the Speaker’s authority that has been given to her by the Bahamian people,” he said. “Today, we say enough is enough and we give the power back to the people.”
He said his action was not premeditated but a spur-of-the-moment move after the Speaker failed to let the FNM leader speak.
Opposition members later met Cabinet ministers inside the Tradewinds Building as curious onlookers remained outside. When Mr Pintard and FNM members reappeared, the opposition leader said the prime minister briefed them on matters concerning the US indictment, describing the discussion as “civil.”
Comments
Twocent 8 hours, 9 minutes ago
Sometimes when forced to look myopically at things we need to broaden and deepen our perspective. We are a type of Ukraine. There are disruptions in those areas where US interests are paramount. We know the USA has a certain status quo with the Bahamas, one that has, as we experienced with Blankenship, our arm tightly twisted up our back. Time is short for these political power pieces on the global chess board because they apparently don’t want Trump in. Watch the the game in play, not one singular piece on the board !
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 31 minutes ago
Doc Minnis put members out of the house many times they walked out but these drama boys choose to lock hands and wanted to be dragged out , they by throwing out the Mace wanted to be like sir lynden Pindling and sir Milo Butler, they planed their show the tape will show white going to the window
Sickened 7 hours, 26 minutes ago
Maybe White was supposed to be the one to throw the mace out but lost his nerve??
TalRussell 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
Most Incredible --- The Comrade "Sister's" full act was scripted and filmed on her own video note: -- Social media awaits: -- "Look at way -- Y'all RedShrits House MP Shanendon Cartwright, leaped and all wetup the honourable House Speaker. -- Disgusting, disgusting, disgusting. -- Ah my lord, my lord, my lord, my lord, her life felt threatened." -- The "Sister's act goin' be hard for any other politician to follow. -- Yes?
M0J0 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
I laugh when I see people calling the speaker bias, may we not forget under the FNM, plp hardly got any chances to speak but such is life
M0J0 4 hours, 54 minutes ago
Cartwright those forget sometime that they should be the voices of calm and not chaos. I would hope they have the same outlook if they are the government and someone else is the opposition and does the same.
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 1 minute ago
Corruption did not start when the PLP became the Government. The FNM moved severely Senior police officers they did not remove Johnson nor curtis
realfreethinker 3 minutes ago
The police escalated the situation. There was overreaction. The mace was already out the window so rushing to the MP the way they did made no sense. The speaker then decides to overreact about she feared for her life > What a clown show
