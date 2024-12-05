PM: We will arrest and extradite any accused in US probe if requested

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said when a formal interdiction request is made, the government will fully cooperate in arresting Bahamians named in a US federal indictment that exposed cocaine-related corruption.

The indictment, released last week, listed charges against 11 Bahamians, including the officer-in-charge of aviation, Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis, Sergeant Prince Albert Symonette, and Defence Force Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker.

Others named include Riccardo Adolphus Davis, William Simeon, Theodore Nathaniel Adderley, Joshua Scavella, Davon Rolle, Darren Ferguson, Domonick Delancey, Donald Ferguson II.

US prosecutors allege the people helped drug traffickers smuggle tons of cocaine through The Bahamas into the United States.

Mr Davis said that since the allegations surfaced, he has taken steps to address breaches of trust within law enforcement, including meeting senior officials to discuss reform and the urgent need to restore public confidence.

“I also met with the US Charge d’Affaires, who confirmed she had been in receipt of a formal diplomatic note requesting the disclosure of the name of the high-ranking Bahamian politician mentioned in the indictment,” he said, referring to a political who was allegedly expected to facilitate law enforcement’s involvement in smuggling drugs. “The formal diplomatic note as issued underscores the seriousness of the matter to me.”

“During that meeting, the question arose as to the arrest of Bahamians indicted who are in country. I indicated to them that following a formal request for extradition, we will cooperate in the arrest of the Bahamians named in the indictment and the rest will take its course.”

During a national address on Sunday, former Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said the government will also undertake to boost the public’s trust include introducing an anonymous whistleblower platform, mandatory annual integrity testing for senior officers, and a publicly published list of shortlisted recruits.