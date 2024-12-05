Rehabilitative officer recommends release of former death row inmate

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A REHABILITATIVE officer recommended that former death row inmate Ervin Brown be released to his family during his resentencing hearing yesterday.

Brown was convicted in 1998 for the fatal shooting of Adras Mortimer in Collins Yard, off Okra Hill, on January 26, 1996. While initially sentenced to death, the Court of Appeal overturned the sentence in December 2020 and ordered resentencing.

Brown was not physically present for yesterday’s hearing, which was presided over by Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson.

Rehabilitative officer Debra Duncombe, who observed Brown in October, testified that he appeared frail and had difficulty with his eyesight. She said in her assessment, Brown did not pose a threat to the public and his family is willing to house him. Ms Duncombe recommended releasing him into his family’s custody.

Dr Petra Forbes, a psychiatrist at Sandilands, testified about her evaluations of Brown in August and October. She noted he maintained eye contact, appeared groomed, and denied homicidal or suicidal thoughts but admitted to hearing voices.

Dr Forbes diagnosed Brown with schizophrenia, a condition first documented in his medical records in 2022. She confirmed he understood the charges against him and deemed him fit to plead and stand trial.

Miranda Adderley appeared on behalf of Stanley Rolle, Brown’s public defender.

Justice Grant-Thompson will hear closing submissions from Brown’s counsel and decide on the case on January 29, 2025.