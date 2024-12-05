Sailors ready for Optimist World Championships

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

A TRIO of Bahamian sailors are ready to compete at the 2024 Optimist World Championships slated for December 5-15 in Mar del Plata, Argentina.

The Bahamas will be represented by sailors Lorenzo Laramore and Callum Pritchard, who both hail from Eleuthera, along with reigning Optimist national champion Finley Mckinney-Lambert.

Martin Manrique, head coach of the Eleuthera Sailing Club, will serve as the team coach and Lynn Pritchard as the team leader.

Mckinney-Lambert, a veteran member of the Eleuthera Sailing Club, emerged as the national optimist champion for the third time in the last three years at the 2024 Fidelity Bahamas Optimist National Championships in Exuma in October.

Additionally, he competed at the 2023 Optimist World Championships in Spain and finished 35th overall in the gold fleet. He was just the first Bahamian to ever make the gold fleet at the event.

Coach Manrique is expecting great performances from the trio of Bahamian sailors.

“Our team consists of three talented sailors - Finley McKinney-Lambert, Callum Pritchard, and Lorenzo Laramore. Each brings their unique strengths and motivations to this championship.

“For Finley, this is a particularly significant moment. As in his last World Championship in the Optimist class, he’s more determined than ever to work exceptionally hard and leave his mark. His previous best of 35th place - the highest ever for a Bahamian in this class - serves as inspiration for what’s possible. Finley’s experience and dedication are truly admirable.

“Callum and Lorenzo, on the other hand, are embarking on their first World Championship journey. Their goal isn’t focused on specific results but rather on embracing every aspect of this incredible experience. They’re committed to giving their absolute best, learning from top sailors worldwide, and representing The Bahamas with pride,” the coach said.

The 2024 Optimist World Championships is set to feature 227 sailors from 57 countries including The Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the USA and US Virgin Islands.

Coach Manrique expressed the importance of this week’s competition.

“This championship holds immense importance for The Bahamas. It’s an opportunity to showcase our young sailing talent on a global stage and inspire future generations of Bahamian sailors. We’re incredibly excited to compete alongside the world’s best, flying our flag high. While we face challenges - competing against up to 250 elite young sailors in potentially tough conditions - our team’s spirit remains unshakeable. We may not have the largest team or the most resources, but we have heart, determination, and the unwavering support of our nation.

“Our focus goes beyond results. We’re here to demonstrate our values of perseverance, hard work, and confidence. Whether it’s Finley aiming for a strong finish in his final Optimist Worlds, or Callum and Lorenzo soaking in every moment of their first, each sailor is committed to making The Bahamas proud. We’re here to show the world what Bahamian sailors are capable of,” he said.

Racing is scheduled to begin on December 7 for Team Bahamas. Competition wraps up on December 15.