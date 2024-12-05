Seven years jail on plea deal over three armed robberies

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to seven years in prison after admitting to three armed robberies in New Providence as part of a plea agreement.

Justice Franklyn Williams presided as 27-year-old Rashield Johnson pleaded guilty to three counts of armed robbery.

The robberies, which occurred in the past decade, reportedly involved a stolen getaway car. Johnson and his accomplices allegedly stole thousands of dollars in cash, phones, and assorted jewellery during the crime spree.

Johnson, who had initially denied the charges, reversed his position and pleaded guilty to all three counts.

He was sentenced to seven years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, where he will receive counselling during his incarceration. His sentence will not be reduced for time already spent on remand.