Two teens ordered to repay man they robbed at gunpoint

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO teenage boys were ordered to financially reimburse a man as part of a plea deal yesterday after admitting to robbing him of his phones and cash in April.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson initially arraigned the 13 and 15-year-old boys, whose names are being withheld because they are minors, on charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery.

These charges were later reduced to conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

The boys’ respective parents stood by them during the proceedings.

The pair robbed Shawn Green of $400 and two cell phones valued at $625 on April 25. Initially pleading not guilty, the teens reversed their stance and admitted to the reduced charges.

Sidney Dorsett, the 13-year-old’s attorney, said his client was tormented by the incident and was influenced by “older boys.” He described the boy as remorseful and determined to better himself.

Sonia Timothy Knowles, the 15-year-old’s attorney, noted her client had suffered the loss of his mother and sister. She acknowledged his involvement with bad company but stressed his remorse and his plea for a second chance.

Justice Grant-Thompson ordered each boy to pay $532.50 in compensation. She also imposed a two-year probation period, warning that failure to keep the peace during this time would result in a one-year sentence at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The teens were instructed to remain in custody until their debts were paid. Justice Grant-Thompson urged them not to appear in court again.