Bimini man accused of multiple robberies, and possession of drugs

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A BIMINI man had his burglary charges transferred to the Supreme Court yesterday after being accused of a series of robberies on the island over the summer.

Gavargo Saunders, 33, had his voluntary bill of indictment (VBI) served by Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr. for two counts of burglary.

Saunders is accused of breaking into the residence of Henry Tellez in Bimini Bay on June 20, as well as the home of Paulita Ellis-Lyden in Bimini Bay Villas on July 15.

He was arrested on July 16 after allegedly being found in possession of a knife, along with marijuana and cocaine, on King’s Highway, North Bimini.

Police also accused Saunders of resisting arrest and assaulting PC 4277 Young and SGT 3705 Thompson during the incident.

After signing his VBI and a notice of alibi, which lists the witnesses he plans to call in his defense, Saunders was informed that his case would be transferred to Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson for arraignment.

He is scheduled to appear before Justice Grant-Thompson on February 21, 2025.

The defendant, appearing in court with his ankles cuffed, claimed he had already been granted bail and was simply waiting for the installation of his monitoring device.