Doctor tells story of Making Miracles

THE medical history of The Bahamas is being told in a new book released by one of the foremost medical experts in the region – who has been saving lives right here year after year.

Dr Magnus Ekedede has published Making Miracles, a book which recounts the story of neurosurgery in The Bahamas.

The book tells the tale of cases he has personally handled – and in the process shows how the country has gone from a state where all such surgery was done abroad to complex surgeries being conducted by medical teams right here in The Bahamas.

Among those cases are the separation of conjoined twins, and cases where police officers and doctors had surgeries here in the country, which led other Bahamians to think that if it was good enough for officials, then it was good enough for them.

The book has forewords by two former Prime Ministers – with Hubert Ingraham hailing it as “an important addition to the library of Bahamian history” and Perry Christie saying: “Doctors here for years have been performing phenomenal feats of surgical intervention, especially for poor, underprivileged Bahamians unable to afford surgery in the United States and Canada. Dr Magnus is among such doctors.”

A book launch is being held on Saturday from 11am to 6pm at Graycliff, with all welcome.

The book was co-authored by Stephen Hunt, the Tribune managing editor, who said: “What shines most for me in the book is that Dr Ekedede cares far more than simply the procedures that he has carried out, but about the people whose lives he has saved, or changed for the better.

“As you read his story, for his personal tale is very much interwoven with the history of neurosurgery in the country, you hear of his care for his patients, of his faith in God, and of how he feels he was very much placed here to make a difference.”

The book is also available on Amazon, at mybook.to/MakingMiracles.

For more information about the book or the book launch, call 826-2242.