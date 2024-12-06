Family Island president calls for 20-year tourism strategy

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Bahama Out Island Promotion Board’s president yesterday called for the creation of a 20-year plan that will ensure the industry’s sustainability for future generations.

Emanuel ‘Manny’ Alexiou, emphasising that this nation’s largest industry must “embrace sustainability”, told the Board’s annual meeting that a 20-year plan for the sector should be drafted to ensure it continues to thrive.

“We must also develop a long-term strategy, a 20-year plan that defines that defines what we as Bahamians want The Bahamas to be in 20 years from now,” he said.

“These short-term and long-term strategic visions will make a foundation for a thriving, more resilient tourism sector. Let us commit to innovation and safety, and sustainability and collaboration, ensuring that all this remains the premier destination for travellers from around the world”

Mr Alexiou suggested a think-tank with industry partners be formed to do an analysis of the sector’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, then map out sustainable long-term goals.

“I suggest we form a think-tank made up of Ministry of Tourism executives, Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association executives, promotion boards and relevant ministries, agencies, church leaders and other influences in our community under the leadership and guidance of their professional strategic management plan,” he added.

“Look at all aspects of our, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and how we should systematically correct or mold future generations to achieve our desired goals. Mr Alexious said The Bahamas should be more mindful of the environmental footprint of cruise lines, and sustainable tourism is not measured by the number of visitors but achieving a balance between environmental protection and economic development.

“We must embrace sustainability for the beauty and geography of our islands, our greatest assets, and we have a responsibility to protect it. We have talked the talk, now we must walk the walk and implement eco-friendly initiatives that preserve our natural resources for future generations,” said Mr Alexiou.

“Speaking about sustainability, let us be mindful about the rather large footprint left behind by our cruise visitors. Sustainability in tourism is not gained or measured by the number of visitors, but by tracking the right balance of cruise and stopover visitors in order to achieve the level of visitor spending it needs for the holistic development of our country.”

Mr Alexiou said the private and public sector must work together to consult on issues that affect the industry and address infrastructure needs.

“I think collaboration between public and private sectors has never been more important. We must engage in frank and meaningful discussions before key decisions that impact our business are made, and work hand in hand to address the infrastructure and security gaps, promote our unique offerings and ensure that the Bahamian tourism experience is not only unforgettable but also sustainable,” he said.