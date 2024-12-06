Fire destroys Harbour Island home

A MAJOR fire on Harbour Island destroyed at least one residence last night inflaming longstanding concerns about water supply on the island.

Police have not issued a statement about the incident; however, the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) today confirmed it had responded promptly to support firefighting efforts by optimizing water pressure.

In a statement, WSC said pressure across the island was immediately increased to 80 psi to ensure adequate supply for the response. WSC further noted that initial firefighting efforts appeared to rely on a non-WSC water source, adding it may have impacted the water flow during the critical early stages.

"We recognize the concern and distress this event has caused to the affected residents and the community at large and want to assure the public that we responded swiftly to support the firefighting efforts," the statement read.

"The Water and Sewerage Corporation continues to prioritize public safety and remains dedicated to providing reliable water services across the island. We will also engage with the relevant stakeholders to evaluate processes and identify any opportunities for improvement in emergency response coordination."

The WSC statement added: "We commend the dedication of the firefighters and first responders who worked tirelessly to manage the situation, and we remain committed to supporting the Harbour Island community by ensuring that critical resources are available when needed."

This is a developing story.