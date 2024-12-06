FNM denies claim Mace throw was planned

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement (FNM) yesterday accused the Davis administration of distorting the events that unfolded in Parliament on Wednesday, rejecting claims that its actions were a “planned and coordinated assault”.

In a statement, the FNM criticised the prime minister for “talking absolute nonsense” and dismissed accusations of violence, insisting that “the tape tells the tale.”

The chaos began when FNM MP Shanendon Cartwright hurled the Speaker’s mace out of a window following a heated exchange.

The dispute arose after House Speaker Patricia Deveaux refused to confirm whether FNM Leader Michael Pintard could speak on a US indictment alleging corruption, sparking anger among opposition members.

The disruption led to police storming the chamber, forcibly removing opposition MPs and clashing with an unruly crowd outside.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) members swiftly condemned Mr Cartwright’s actions, describing them as political grandstanding that lacked the historical significance of Sir Lynden Pindling’s iconic protest.

“I would have hoped that at a moment when our country’s reputation is under fire, that all of us could move forward together, and put country first,” Prime Minister Philip Davis said in a national address Wednesday evening.

“Unfortunately, the Members of the Opposition chose to put on a show instead.”

Speaker Deveaux called the incident a “dark day” for Bahamian politics, alleging she was assaulted and feared for her life.

She also claimed the incident resulted in the Deputy Speaker suffering a blow to the head and a police officer sustaining serious leg injuries.

However, the FNM refuted her version of events, saying: “At no time was the Speaker of the House of Assembly’s life in danger, as she dramatically and inexplicably claimed.”

“At no time did any Opposition member lay hands on a government member—it was the recklessly thrown arm of a police officer that landed the North Eleuthera Member of Parliament in hospital. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

The FNM also accused police of using excessive force during the confrontation, claiming opposition members endured “overly aggressive actions” and were dragged from the House “by any means necessary.”

“We have the scars, ripped clothing and bruises to prove it,” the party added.

The FNM claimed it has been repeatedly denied the opportunity to address the indictment, adding: “The people are fed up, outraged and offended.”

“The world now knows the Opposition will not sit idly by and allow the people’s voice to be silenced.”