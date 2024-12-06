Man charged with stealing and unlawful entry

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
A MAN was granted bail yesterday after he was accused of illegally entering a person’s home in Kool Acres and stealing cash on Sunday.
Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr arraigned Dominique Kelly, 37, on unlawful entry and stealing.
The defendant allegedly entered a residence without permission and stole $350 in cash on December 1.
Kelly pleaded not guilty to all charges.
With no objection to his bail from the prosecutor, it was set at $4,000 with one or two sureties.
Kelly’s trial is set to begin on April 1, 2025.
V Lafluer represented the accused.
