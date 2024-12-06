Man charged with stealing and unlawful entry

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail yesterday after he was accused of illegally entering a person’s home in Kool Acres and stealing cash on Sunday.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr arraigned Dominique Kelly, 37, on unlawful entry and stealing.

The defendant allegedly entered a residence without permission and stole $350 in cash on December 1.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to all charges.

With no objection to his bail from the prosecutor, it was set at $4,000 with one or two sureties.

Kelly’s trial is set to begin on April 1, 2025.

V Lafluer represented the accused.