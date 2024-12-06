Murder accused believed to have absconded

By PAVEL BAILEY

A MAN with a pending murder charge was said to have absconded yesterday as he failed to appear at his court hearing date.

Justice Gregory Hilton noted that Owen Williams, 23, failed to appear in his court.

The defendant was on Supreme Court bail for his alleged involvement in the death of Richard Fowler in Fox Hill on February 12, 2019.

Last March, Williams was fined $1,250 by Magistrate Kendra Kelly after he admitted to failing to charge his monitoring device five times.

On June 3, a wanted poster was issued by the police when it was found the defendant had absconded.

Justice Hilton set Williams’ next case management date for September 11, 2025.

Williams’s trial is tentatively sent to commence on July 6, 2026.

Justice Hilton expressed hope the defendant will be arrested before his next court date.