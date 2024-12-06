Pinder condemns FNM senator for accusing PLP of corruption

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder yesterday condemned FNM Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis for accusing the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) of corruption, calling her remarks inappropriate and a distortion of history.

Senator Barnett-Ellis made the comments during yesterday’s Senate debate on the Local Government Bill, accusing successive PLP administrations of a “long-standing integrity problem” while calling for a zero-tolerance approach to corruption.

“Bahamian pride is real,” she said. “We are proud of these 700 islands and cays and the people who occupy them. We have constantly strived to be better. We have fought to protect our good name. We do not take it lightly when governments engage in corruption.

“The PLP cannot run from their history – they have always had an integrity problem. They were voted out for their corrupt behaviour in 1992, 2007, and 2017. God willing, they will be voted out again whenever the next election is called because our country cannot survive another term of what we are given by their administration.”

Her remarks came in the wake of a recent US federal indictment alleging that Bahamian government officials, including high-ranking members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, facilitated drug trafficking operations. Prosecutors claim traffickers have smuggled tons of cocaine through The Bahamas into the United States since 2021.

Yesterday, Mrs Barnett-Ellis described corruption as a pervasive issue undermining trust, stifling development, and perpetuating inequality, citing its manifestations in bribery, embezzlement, favouritism, and fraud across both public and private sectors.

Mr Pinder, however, strongly objected to her assertions about PLP administrations.

“For her to bring this type of allegation and dither within this place is beyond her – she knows better,” Mr Pinder said. “And just because she is trying to prove a point to her failed leader in that other place to try and peddle some constituency doesn’t allow her to come in here and talk about the most established political party in the history of this country.

“The political party that brought this country to independence, Mr Chairman. The political party that created national insurance. For her to sit there and talk about us like that is misguided, and it should be withdrawn, Mr Chairman.”