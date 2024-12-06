Pintard: Davis has failed to deliver for GB and is running out of time

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

FNM leader Michael Pintard said the Davis administration has failed to deliver on the hotel and airport in Grand Bahama and is running out of time.

He said the PLP, which came to office in 2021, has “overpromised and underdelivered” to Bahamians.

“Yesterday, once again we sent a message to this government that they are running out of time,” Mr Pintard told supporters gathered at the FNM headquarters in Grand Bahama on Thursday evening.

“A number of you came from Grand Bahama to help deliver the message.”

Mr Pintard said the government promised it would sell the hotel, but there has been no sale to date.

“If my math serves me right, that’s about two years. This government has been in power since 2021. They had a lot more time than we did and they are no closer to closing the deal on the hotel,” he stressed.

He said Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper has failed to deliver. “He flew in as the saviour of Grand Bahama, and he felt confident that things could happen, but he failed.”

On the airport, Mr Pintard noted that the Davis administration has also failed to deliver on its promise to develop a world-class airport in Grand Bahama.

“We are wondering which site they will place the airport?” he said.

The FNM leader said the Grand Bahama business community and straw vendors are concerned about when the airport and hotel will be sold.

He said Mr Davis, the MP for Cat Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador, has also given notices on more than one occasion about when one of the deals would be sealed.

“The Bahamian people are now saying in a very loud voice throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, enough is enough,” Mr Pintard said.