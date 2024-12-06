Pintard says Knowles has his support to lead police

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

OPPOSITION Leader Michael Pintard confirmed his support for Assistant Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles in letter received by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis.

Mr Pintard said the Opposition stands ready to work with Ms Knowles and her top team in the best interest of the country.

He told The Tribune his team had an opportunity to consult with persons who have in the past worked in leadership positions in The Ministry of National Security, The Royal Bahamas Police Force as well as those who know Ms Knowles outside of her professional responsibilities.

“She was characterised for the better part as a capable, responsible, professional individual with significant experience within different strategic areas of law enforcement. She is regarded as a decent human being and the most suitable choice, given these unique circumstances.

“It is also significant to inform that there is a trend of thought, that W/ACP Knowles enjoys the confidence of our Foreign Law Enforcement Colleagues which is of absolute significance, given our current climate in Law Enforcement.”

"We believe that Ms Knowles can succeed in setting a new direction for the RBPF. If she practices 'inclusion' thereby reinforcing and bridging the support of the rank and file of the police force and other uniformed fellow branches of the service."





To ensure the success of the incoming Commissioner, Mr Pintard said her agency must be adequately resourced by the Ministry of National Security and granted constitutionally guaranteed independence.

He added it is essential for her to have a strong and skilled team of deputies to support her in developing a strategic plan in collaboration with other stakeholders.

“It is fortunate that among the senior core top team remaining, there are several quality men and women among that top team capable of serving in that senior capacity.”

Office of the Prime Minister communications director Latrae Rahming said her appointment has less to do with her gender than to do with her qualifications.

He said the prime minister asked who was the best person to lead the police force at this time and it just so happened that it was a woman.

“I think that her extensive career at CID and investigation ability demonstrate our ability to take on the tough challenge she has developed the reputation as being a no-nonsense person of the force,” he said.

Mr Rahming also confirmed Deputy Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux has served his full time in the force and will go on retirement leave on December 10.

Asked about the fate of senior officers in leadership roles, the communications director added the prime minister has spoken to his intention to make further changes throughout the police force but has not communicated those changes to him.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander resigned days after delivering a national address outlining his proposals aimed to target the failures and breaches in the police force.

Ms Knowles, 53, has served in the police force for 33 years. She has also held positions in the Southern Division, Criminal Investigations Department, Family Island Districts of Exuma and Eleuthera, the National Crime Prevention Office, and the Human Resources Department, in addition to serving as Commandant of the Police Reserves.

Her experience includes leading the Sexual Offences Squad and the Trafficking in Persons Squad, successfully investigating the first human trafficking case in the country.

From 2017 to 2020, she served as the director of the National Crime Prevention Office. She had also worked as the press liaison officer, communicating with the media and the public on behalf of the police force.