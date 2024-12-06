0

Police seize suspected narcotics after Acklins plane crash

As of Friday, December 6, 2024

POLICE are investigating a suspected drug smuggling operation after an early-morning plane crash at Spring Point Airport in Acklins today.

According to reports, police uncovered a significant quantity of suspected illegal drugs in the aircraft after it crash-landed on the western section of the airport's runway shortly before 2am. 

Responding officers reportedly discovered the plane abandoned, with no occupants found onboard or in the vicinity.

This is a developing story.

