RBPF confirms discharge of Sgt Symonette and dismissal for CSP Curtis has been recommended

POLICE have confirmed that Sergeant Prince Albert Symonette, one of 11 Bahamian men named in a high-profile US federal indictment, has been discharged from the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Outgoing Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander, in a statement yesterday, also disclosed that recommendations have been made for Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis, another officer allegedly implicated in the case, to be dismissed.

Commissioner Fernander explained that the recommendation was made “because he has ceased to be an efficient police officer”.

“Hence, his dismissal is in the best interest of the public in accordance with Regulation 42 (1) Part V of the Police Service Commission Regulation.”

The US indictment accuses Bahamian officials, including members of law enforcement, of facilitating drug trafficking operations.

Prosecutors allege that traffickers used The Bahamas as a transit point for smuggling large quantities of cocaine into the United States with the help of Bahamian officials.

The indictment list charges against several Bahamians, including Riccardo Adolphus Davis, William Simeon, Theodore Nathaniel Adderley, Joshua Scavella, Davon Rolle, Darren Ferguson, Domonick Delancey, Donald Ferguson II.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis told Parliament on Wednesday that the government would fully cooperate with any formal interdiction requests related to Bahamians named in the indictment.