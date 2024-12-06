Six teens accused of armed robbery of woman

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

SIX teenage boys were remanded to Simpson Penn after they were accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at RM Bailey park last week.

Senior magistrate Algernon Allen Jr arraigned six males between the ages of 13 and 15, whose names are being withheld due to them being minors, on charges of armed robbery.

The defendants’ guardians were present.

The boys are accused of allegedly robbing Joyann Curtis of her iPhone 12 worth $300 while armed with a black handgun while she was driving in a car at the park at 8.45pm on November 28.

The defendants will be remanded to the Simpson Penn Center for Boys until their voluntary bill of indictment is served on March 7, 2025.