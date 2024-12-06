Staying Fit During the Christmas Break: A Guide for Bahamian Collegiate Athletes

By DR KENT L BAZARD

FOR many Bahamian athletes studying abroad, the Christmas break is a much-anticipated time to reunite with family, enjoy the island life, and relax.

However, with all the festive events, family gatherings and delicious Bahamian treats, maintaining fitness during this period can be challenging.

The key is finding balance - staying committed to your athletic goals while also enjoying the holiday season.

Challenges of the Christmas Break

1. Festive Distractions and Events

With Junkanoo parades, family parties, and reunions, it’s easy to let your training routine slip. The constant pull of social obligations can make it difficult to prioritise workouts.

2. Family Time and Expectations

Family members may expect you to spend more time at home, and well-meaning relatives may not fully understand the importance of maintaining your fitness routine. It can be hard to say no to extra time with loved ones or adjust plans around your training.

3. Dietary Temptations

Bahamian Christmas delicacies like black cake, macaroni and cheese, baked ham, and guava duff can be hard to resist. Lord knows I lose this battle often. Overindulgence in these high-calorie, nutrient-light foods can set back fitness progress and affect athletic performance.

Strategies for Maintaining Fitness

1. Create a Flexible Training Plan

Adjust your training schedule to fit around family events. Early morning workouts can free up the rest of your day, allowing you to participate in holiday activities without guilt.

2. Incorporate Local Activities

Use your environment to stay active. Go for a run along the beach, join a pickup basketball game, or swim in the ocean. These activities keep you moving while embracing the Bahamian lifestyle.

3. Manage Diet Without Deprivation

Allow yourself to enjoy traditional dishes in moderation. Focus on balance by filling half your plate with vegetables and lean proteins before indulging in heavier foods. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, which can also help manage portion sizes.

4. Prioritize Recovery

Holidays can be exhausting, so ensure you’re getting enough rest. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night, and incorporate stretching or yoga to keep your muscles relaxed and reduce stress.

5. Communicate with Family

Explain your goals to your family so they understand why maintaining your routine is important. Their support can make a big difference, whether it’s offering healthier food options or accommodating your workout schedule.

Holiday Training Week Final Thoughts

Staying fit during the Christmas break doesn’t mean missing out on the joy of the season. By being proactive and balancing training with holiday indulgence, Bahamian collegiate athletes can return to their college teams refreshed, fit, and ready to excel. Remember, the break is an opportunity to reconnect with your roots while keeping your future athletic goals in sight.

• Dr Kent Bazard, a sports medicine physician at Empire Sports Medicine, specializes in ensuring athletes reach their peak performance safely. With extensive experience and a passion for sports health, Dr. Bazard provides insights and guidance for athletes of all ages.