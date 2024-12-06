Work on White Paper on Bahamian labour law underway

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

LABOUR and Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said work is underway on a white paper aimed at reforming labour legislation in The Bahamas, with plans to present it to Cabinet for approval.

Officials are aiming to introduce new labour legislation in Parliament next year, marking a significant step in modernising the sector.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Mrs Glover-Rolle shared that the first draft of the consultative white paper on labour reform has been completed, with work now focused on preparing the second draft.

The white paper seeks to address ambiguities and eliminate outdated laws governing the labour market.

“A lot of the recommendations that have been made are very progressive, which means that The Bahamas will be leading the way in labour regionally and in some instances globally, progressive, because the matters that are being addressed speak to improved conditions for workers, and that is the ultimate goal,” Mrs Glover-Rolle said on the sidelines of a National Tripartite Council (NTC) event yesterday.

She expressed optimism about receiving Cabinet approval for the white paper and highlighted ongoing consultations with various stakeholders to ensure comprehensive input.

During the consultation process, the ministry received 255 recommendations from the NTC aimed at strengthening worker protections, fostering business growth, and ensuring a fair and inclusive labour force. The consultations involved both trade unions and the government.

The NTC event, held yesterday at the National Training Agency, carried the theme “Meaningful Social Dialogue”.

NTC chairman Sharon Martin, who was re-elected to the position, underscored the importance of stakeholders collaborating when making decisions that impact the nation’s labour policies.

She noted that the council has previously collaborated with the government on the National Apprenticeship Programme and is now working together on living wages.