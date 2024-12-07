Arrest warrant issued for woman accused of attempting to kill husband

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN arrest warrant was issued for a woman who was awaiting trial for the attempted murder of her husband on Friday after she failed to appear for her court date.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson issued the warrant for Kendra Dorsett as the defendant was absent at her court hearing.

Dorsett allegedly attempted to kill her husband Brian Dorsett by stabbing him in 2012.

Justice Grant Thompson set Mrs Dorsett’s next court date for January 29, 2025.

If the defendant appears on that date her new trial date will be fixed.