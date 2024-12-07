HIV/AIDS stigma and inequality persist in Bahamas' fight, says nat'l director

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

WHILE the Bahamas has achieved notable progress in its fight against HIV/AIDS, critical barriers like stigma and inequality continue to hinder efforts to end the epidemic, according to Dr Nikkiah Forbes, Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme.

Speaking at the Nassau Yacht Club on Friday, Dr Forbes highlighted key challenges and innovations in the country’s fight against the disease.

The Bahamas recorded 130 newly diagnosed cases of HIV in 2023, with around 4,098 people living with the virus by year-end –– one percent of the population.

"We can't break barriers until we look at inequalities and address them," said Dr. Forbes

"That's why the theme for World AIDS Day 2024 is 'Let's Take a Rights Path' - because things like stigma, discrimination, homophobia, and lack of access can make it hard for people to feel comfortable getting tested or staying in care."

Dr Forbes noted that seven percent of people living with HIV in the Bahamas are undiagnosed. To reach these individuals, the government has introduced HIV self-testing kits.

“The HIV self-test puts the control in the hands of the people,” she said. The kits provide results in under 20 minutes and offer a discreet option for those hesitant to use traditional testing services.

Although self-tests are not confirmatory, they enable early detection and quicker access to treatment.

“If the result is positive, the person still needs to see a healthcare provider for confirmation and support,” Dr Forbes said, "But if it's negative, they can have peace of mind."

In addition to self-testing, the Bahamas is also leveraging other prevention tools to combat the epidemic. This includes the introduction of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP).

"PrEP is a medication that can reduce the risk of HIV infection by up to 96% for HIV-negative individuals at high risk," said Dr Forbes. "And PEP is a short-term treatment that can be taken after a potential exposure to reduce the chance of acquiring HIV."

However, Dr Forbes cautioned that these new tools must be part of a comprehensive, rights-based approach.

"There's no magic bullet for HIV prevention," she emphasized. "We need to address social determinants of health, uphold human rights, and combine biomedical interventions with things like condoms, lubricants, and education."

In September, Dr Forbes had told The Tribune 132 people in 2023 were reported to be on PrEP, describing this figure as too low, noting it has increased by only 3.3 percent since 2019.

Dr Forbes said people who have tested positive for a sexually transmitted infection within the last six months to a year, those with multiple partners, and those who do not consistently use condoms would benefit from PrEP.

During her presentation, Dr Forbes also highlighted exciting developments in global HIV research, including injectable antiretroviral medications, organ transplants from HIV-positive donors, and progress towards a potential vaccine and cure.

"The field of infectious diseases research is moving rapidly, and we're seeing some truly remarkable breakthroughs," said Dr. Forbes. "But we can't become complacent. We have to keep HIV at the forefront and continue breaking down the barriers that stand in the way of ending this epidemic."