Genesis leads way on Boxing Day as Junkanoo parade order announced

THE parade order for this season's Junkanoo parades has been announced.
Crowds gathered at Arawak Cay for the announcement on what is traditionally known as Nervous Saturday.
First out of the gate in the Boxing Day parade will be Genesis. The full parade order for Boxing Day in the A category is:
Genesis
Prodigal Sons
Music Makers
One Family
The Valley Boys Roots
Saxons
In the B division, the order is:
Fancy Dancers
Immortals
Original Congos
Foundations
Conquerors for Christ
Body of Christ
Colours
The Mighty Eagle
Mystical Bombers
Redland Soldiers
Dynasty
The New Vikings
Z-Bandits
For New Year, the Prodigal Sons are on the road first. The order is:
Prodigal Sons
Roots
Valley Boys
Genesis
One Family
Music Makers
Saxons
The B division order is:
Redland Soldiers
Immortals
Conquerors for Christ
Original Congos
Fancy Dancers
Colours
Body of Christ
Mystical Bombers
Foundations
The New Vikings
The Mighty Eagle
Dynasty
Z-Bandits
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
OpenID