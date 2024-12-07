Genesis leads way on Boxing Day as Junkanoo parade order announced

THE parade order for this season's Junkanoo parades has been announced.

Crowds gathered at Arawak Cay for the announcement on what is traditionally known as Nervous Saturday.

First out of the gate in the Boxing Day parade will be Genesis. The full parade order for Boxing Day in the A category is:

Genesis

Prodigal Sons

Music Makers

One Family

The Valley Boys Roots

Saxons

In the B division, the order is:

Fancy Dancers

Immortals

Original Congos

Foundations

Conquerors for Christ

Body of Christ

Colours

The Mighty Eagle

Mystical Bombers

Redland Soldiers

Dynasty

The New Vikings

Z-Bandits

For New Year, the Prodigal Sons are on the road first. The order is:

Prodigal Sons

Roots

Valley Boys

Genesis

One Family

Music Makers

Saxons

The B division order is:

Redland Soldiers

Immortals

Conquerors for Christ

Original Congos

Fancy Dancers

Colours

Body of Christ

Mystical Bombers

Foundations

The New Vikings

The Mighty Eagle

Dynasty

Z-Bandits



