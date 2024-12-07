Man granted bail in alleged fraud car import scheme

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail on Friday after he was accused of scamming someone out of $8,728 in a fraud car import scheme over the summer.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr arraigned Na-zario Major, 34, on stealing by reason of service.

The defendant allegedly stole $8,728 from Ambrose Gibson on June 20 in New Providence.

The funds were reportedly giving to the defendant to import a vehicle which the complainant never received.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, the defendant’s bail was set at $6,000 with one or two sureties.

Under the terms of his bail the defendant must sign in at his local police station every Monday and Wednesday by 6pm.

Major’s trial begins on March 13, 2025.