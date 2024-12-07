Man remanded over Pinewood Gardens triple shooting

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded into custody on Friday after he was accused in a triple shooting in Pinewood Gardens that claimed the lives of two men earlier this month.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville arraigned Lavardo “Jubby” Dorsette, 36, on attempted murder and two counts of murder.

The defendant allegedly shot and killed 34-year-old Raynaldo Rolle and 44-year-old Kischnell Edgecombe at a residence on Plane Street at 10pm on November 30.

Mr Rolle was reportedly gunned down at the rear of his property after briefly evading his assailant.

During this same incident 33-year-old Shanton Lloyd was shot but was successfully treated for his injuries in hospital.

The accused was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Dorsette will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on March 24, 2025.

Donna Major represented the accused.

Inspector Cordero Farrington served as the prosecutor.