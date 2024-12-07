Pintard demands independent inquiry, accuses government of hiding corruption

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard has accused the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government of having “a lot to hide” and being reluctant to call a commission of inquiry with independent actors to investigate allegations of corruption involving law enforcement officials.

“I believe the government is unwilling to call for a commission of inquiry with independent actors who are from The Bahamas as well as international,” Mr Pintard said.

The allegations follow revelations from a US indictment filed in New York, which claimed two police officers and a Royal Bahamas Defence Force chief petty officer allegedly facilitated the transshipment of tons of cocaine from South America through The Bahamas and into the United States. The indictment also suggested that a political figure might be involved.

Mr Pintard said: “I believe they have a lot to hide; I believe any administration that continues to prevent the public from accessing information about what all of us do privately, they have something to hide. And that’s why they do not want a Freedom of Information Act in place.”

He further accused the government of disregarding the Procurement Act, saying they refuse to follow its procedures.

“That is why they do not want a Procurement Act to be followed because they wish to issue contracts in a way without providing the details of the terms of those contracts and how much money we have to pay back over time,” Mr Pintard said.

He also alleged that the government has concealed the sums paid in confidential settlements to individuals after taking office.

“This is an administration that has a lot to hide,” he said.

Mr Pintard highlighted the Free National Movement’s (FNM) efforts over the last three years to hold the government accountable, citing their marches concerning Minister of Immigration Keith Bell and their criticism of the government’s handling of the FTX collapse.

“They are failing to protect our reputation by carrying out transparent investigations so that the world and Bahamians can know this is a country of laws and we will hold people accountable and that policymakers are not complicit in what is going on,” Mr Pintard said.

He added, “This is why the FNM are putting pressure on the Davis administration because they are failing to lead.”