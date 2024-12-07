Seven arrested in Acklins drug bust following aircraft crash

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE have arrested seven men following a major drug bust on the island of Acklins, with the suspects arrested on Long Island.

The men, aged between 36 and 59, include five Bahamian nationals and two Colombian nationals. They are believed to be connected to the illegal drugs discovered after an aircraft crash-landed on Acklins early Friday morning.

At a press conference held at Odyssey Aviation on Friday morning, Superintendent Shakiel Riley of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Drug Enforcement Unit provided media details about the operation.

“Around 2am this morning, officers on Acklins received information about an aircraft attempting to land. Officers proceeded to the airport and while there, they observed a white and blue aircraft that had crash-landed. Two persons were seen fleeing from this crash site,” Ms Riley said.

After the crash, officers conducted a search of the aircraft, where they discovered several packages containing what they suspect to be dangerous drugs.

“What they saw was some 24 packages, some 24 bails multicolored, of suspected cocaine and one croquet sack of suspect marijuana,” Ms Riley added.

She said investigations has linked the men arrested on Long Island to the drugs found on Acklins.

Police are still in the early stages of their investigation, and Ms Riley called on the public for assistance.

“We are asking and pleading with the residents of our great Commonwealth that if you have any information that can assist us in our investigation and inquiries, please make sure to call us,” she urged.

While the street value of the drugs has not yet been estimated, Superintendent Riley said officials are working closely with U.S. law enforcement to tackle the issue of drug trafficking.

She said the suspects are expected to be brought before the courts shortly, though no further details have been released at this time.