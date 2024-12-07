Two men killed in East Bay St shooting

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

Two men were fatally shot following a verbal altercation near a nightclub on Okra Hill, off East Bay Street.

Police responded to reports of a shooting and discovered two unresponsive men with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 1 am on Friday.

One victim was found slumped against a vehicle on the exit road of Potter’s Cay Dock, while the other was in the eastern parking lot near the exit.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims had just left a nearby restaurant on East Bay Street when two unidentified men exited a white Japanese-model vehicle parked outside. The suspects pursued the victims toward Potter’s Cay Dock, shot them, and fled south on Mackey Street.

Emergency Medical Services arrived to the scene but confirmed the victims showed no signs of life.

Chief Superintendent Kenrid Neely said that the shooting followed a verbal altercation outside a nightclub.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Zhivargo Dames noted that several operational CCTV cameras in the area captured parts of the incident, which will assist the ongoing investigation. He added that evidence suggests the victims were deliberately targeted.

The victims are believed to have been in their early 20s.

According to The Tribune’s records, this incident raises the country’s murder count to 116 for the year.

This follows a triple shooting on November 30 in Pinewood Gardens that left two people dead near Plane Street.