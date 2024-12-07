WSC general manager denies grudge as trial resumes

BY LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE general manager of the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) denied on Friday that he harbours a grudge against his predecessor, Elwood Donaldson Jr, and Long Island MP Adrian Gibson as their criminal trial resumed.

Robert Deal’s denial came during cross-examination by Damian Gomez KC, the lead defence attorney in the case, who questioned the witness about his involvement in a tank-painting project undertaken during Mr Gibson’s tenure as WSC’s executive chairman.

Mr Deal had previously testified that while he was not directly involved in the project, he signed documents related to it, including the job jacket.

He also claimed that he initially removed two tanks from the proposal, deeming them unsuitable for painting.

On Friday, Mr Gomez suggested that Mr Deal should have consulted Mr Donaldson, the then-general manager, to confirm the board’s actions.

Mr Deal responded that it was Mr Donaldson who indicated the project was a board directive.

Mr Gomez suggested that the witness harboured, and continued to harbour, a grudge against Mr Gibson and Mr Donaldson.

“I don’t,” Mr Deal responded.

Mr Gomez also suggested that the general manager blamed Mr Gibson and Mr Donaldson for “accusing him” of breaching his duties to the corporation.

However, the witness rejected this claim.

Mr Gomez also pointed out that Mr Donaldson was promoted to general manager over the witness when the previous manager left, a fact the witness acknowledged.

When Mr Gomez asked if he agreed that the board had authorised five contracts for painting five tanks, Mr Deal referred to the board secretary’s certificate, saying, “I don’t think the contractor’s names or the numbers are in there.”

Geoffrey Farquharson, one of the defence attorneys, rejected the testimony and accused the witness of “deliberately misleading the court.”

" If the board says the tank is to be painted, the tank is to be painted," the defense attorney argued.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson, the trial's presiding judge, cautioned Mr Farquharson, advising him to reserve his “comments phrased as objections” for a later stage in the trial.

Mr Gomez continued his questioning, suggesting that “the board approved five tanks being painted and refurbished.”

However, Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier objected, arguing that the same question was being repeated unnecessarily.

When asked if he agreed that each of the five contracts exceeded $100,000, Mr Deal responded, “Based on the letters of acceptance, yes.”

Mr Gibson, the Long Island MP, is on trial alongside Mr Donaldson Jr, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson, and Jerome Missick.

He faces charges related to his tenure as WSC executive chairman, including allegations of failing to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the corporation.

The defence team includes Mr Gomez, Mr Farquharson, Murrio Ducille KC, Ian Cargill, Bryan Bastian, Ryan Eve, and Raphael Moxey.

The Crown’s legal team includes Ms Frazier, Karine MacVean, Rashied Edgecombe and others.

The case continues before Justice Grant Thompson.