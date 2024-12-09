AG: JCNP has no authority to postpone or cancel Junkanoo

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder in a statement today advised the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) that it does not have the authority to postpone or cancel Junkanoo.

This latest development comes as ticket sales for the Boxing Day parade near 90 percent, according to Aliv.

Noting the parade is a national event owned by the Bahamian people, Mr Pinder further cautioned the JCNP against unilateral actions as he underscored the government’s impartiality in its decision to allow both Valley Boy factions to compete.

Mr Pinder further suggest that excluding one faction could expose the government to significant legal and financial risks, and further that neither group should be permitted to use the name “The Valley Boys” until the court issues a determination.

“The prudent legal approach is either to allow both groups to participate in the parade in the A Category or to disallow both groups until the courts have provided a ruling,” the AG statement read.

Mr Pinder said the government’s position is aimed at protecting all stakeholders and ensuring that Junkanoo remains a celebration of unity and cultural pride.

The government’s intervention is a central concern for the JCNP, who announced the potential postponement of the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades after it was announced that both groups would be allowed to compete.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg declined to comment on the threat of postponement on Monday, saying he was unaware of any allegations of nepotism.

Meanwhile, Aliv, the major sponsor for the parades and ticketing platform, said it was monitoring the situation closely.

Aliv chief information officer Dwayne Davis confirmed that only 940 Boxing Day tickets remain unsold out of an estimated 8,000 as of Sunday evening. “Naturally, if an event is canceled, a refund is due,” Mr Davis said.

UPDATE: The JCNP had been expected to address the matter further during a press conference at 6pm. However, that press conference has now been cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances".

A statement from JCNP said: "The JCNP remains committed to keeping you informed and engaged. A new date for the press conference will be announced shortly, and we will ensure you receive all relevant details in a timely manner."