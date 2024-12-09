Court of Appeal denies bail for two men accused of Don Saunders murder

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE Court of Appeal has denied bail for Jaico Choute, 25, one of two men accused of murdering former Free National Movement MP Donald Saunders in March.

In August, Choute sought bail before Justice Neil Brathwaite but was denied and remained in custody for his safety. The court highlighted concerns over the number of people killed while on bail and Choute’s admission that he lied about his accomplice’s identity out of fear, claiming the “people were powerful.”

On December 5, the Court of Appeal dismissed his latest attempt for bail. The matter was heard before Justice Isaacs, Justice Evans, and Justice Smith.

Choute and his co-accused, Nicarson Nixon, 21, were charged in April with murder, armed robbery, and attempted armed robbery.

The pair, allegedly armed with a handgun, are accused of fatally shooting Mr Saunders while attempting to rob him at Rags Bar on the night of March 27. During the same robbery, they reportedly stole $650 from the establishment.