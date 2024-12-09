JERVON SANDS: COP29’s failures must serve as a call to arms for youth of the region

By JERVON SANDS

THE global youth population includes at least 25 percent of people on the planet and our current understanding of the climate crisis is that young people will experience a larger share of its consequences within our lifetimes. Youth who call the Caribbean home must also be aware that according to reports from Save the Children International they number among young people from developing countries who are at least ten times more likely to be affected by climate-related disasters compared to youth in other parts of the world, particularly the Global North.

The Caribbean has been characterised by the UNFCCC as one of the most at-risk regions due to climate change. This means that the consequences of global inaction now will not only continue to negatively impact the region today but will also seriously disrupt Caribbean futures. The ones who are currently and will continue shouldering that burden are young people.

Recognising this stark reality, youth from the region have been working tirelessly to ensure that their presence is felt, and their voices are heard in the space where world leaders gather to make decisions concerning global climate change response. At COP29, youth delegates from the Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders Academy (CCJLA) here with Island Innovation had a lot to say.

Audiences of numerous side events and pavilions in the blue and green zones witnessed these delegates go above and beyond to communicate the urgency of this crisis for our region, the challenges unique to our communities, the frustration of being underrepresented in this process, the solutions we are championing on the frontlines, and the need for greater financial support to safeguard our island homes.

There was Caribbean youth participation in other areas of COP29 as well. Youth negotiators from the region were not only full-fledged members of their country delegations but also had mandates to follow specific negotiation tracks that supported their party’s priorities. Additionally, all the excitement and action or inaction going on at COP29 had to be communicated back home and there were even young Caribbean journalists stepping in to fill that role - supported by ClimateTracker’s COP29 Climate Justice journalism fellowship.

Caribbean youth were deeply engaged in COP29. They had motivations, expectations, and perspectives that were tied to their engagement with the conference which gave them a huge stake in the outcomes of this COP. Considering their insights now in the aftermath of COP29 may offer a clearer picture of whether or not the outcomes of this COP are aligned with the best interests of Caribbean youth.

Whitney, an Indigenous rights advocate from Dominica, felt the weight of underrepresentation at COP29. For her, the voices of Indigenous Caribbean youth were not only marginalised in the broader climate discussions but also within Indigenous spaces at COP. “It’s been absolutely frustrating,” she admitted, reflecting on her realisation that Caribbean Indigenous peoples are more diverse and widespread than she had previously understood. This revelation, while humbling, deepened her commitment to advocacy.

Frustration arose not only from the lack of Caribbean Indigenous representation but also from a perceived lack of preparedness. “We deserve these spaces, but we also need to be prepared for them,” Whitney emphasised. She stressed the importance of capacity building and unified advocacy among Indigenous groups, explaining, “When we are in these spaces, we need to speak with solidarity, with conviction, and for each other.” Her engagement extended beyond critique to action; Whitney actively sought connections with other Indigenous groups, such as those from Guyana, learning how they preserve traditions and maintain cultural ties. “It was amazing and honestly, I was envious,” she said, envisioning a future where Caribbean Indigenous communities share knowledge and present a unified front.

Her message to other Caribbean Indigenous youth is one of resilience and collaboration. “Speak up, continue your activism, and reach out to others,” she urged. Whitney emphasized the value of programmes like the Youth Negotiators Academy and the Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders Academy to build capacity and persistence.

Noelle, a Bermudian youth, described her experience at COP29 as “surreal”. Her presence at COP29 was both historic and drought with challenges. She highlighted those unique challenges faced by Bermuda as a subnational jurisdiction of the UK, particularly the lack of direct representation at such events. Even Bermuda’s national leaders must apply to be part of the UK delegation, leaving its youth with limited avenues for participation. Noelle was able to attend COP29 as an observer, thanks to support from the International National Trust Organisation and the Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders Academy.

Her observer status, however, further confirmed the lack of access for Bermudian youth at COP. “I was actually asked to leave one of the negotiations because there wasn’t enough room for those without party badges,” Noelle explained. Despite these setbacks, she found encouragement in the intergenerational interest she encountered from attendees eager to learn about Bermuda and support subnational jurisdictions like hers.

Noelle’s message to Caribbean youth with similar circumstances was clear: “Look beyond what your nation provides and seek international support for your interests, especially in STEM and environmental fields.” She also urged leaders to address the humanitarian aspects of climate justice, including mental health and food security, alongside infrastructure and finance. For Noelle, COP29 was not just about navigating barriers but about ensuring the Caribbean’s unique challenges are addressed holistically.

For others, the focus was on ensuring the region’s specific vulnerabilities were represented at the decision-making table. Emmana, a youth negotiator for Dominica, highlighted the staggering reality that her country’s GDP has been devastated by climate-related disasters, with losses exceeding 90 percent over decades due to hurricanes and other events. “Training young negotiators is not just relevant; it’s essential,” she stressed, emphasising the need for continuity and the passing on of intergenerational knowledge.

Emmana viewed her role at COP29 as particularly significant because of its focus on climate finance, a track she described as vital for small island developing states (SIDS) like Dominica. “This year’s COP is a finance COP, and developing countries are calling on developed nations to stick to their pledges of ramping up finance for addressing climate impacts,” she explained. Recalling the unmet promises of financial support after Hurricane Maria, she underlined the importance of holding developed countries accountable for their commitments while preparing a new generation of negotiators to advocate for their nations effectively.

Through her participation in training programmes like the Commonwealth Young Negotiators Programme and the Youth Negotiators Academy’s climate programme, Emmana felt well prepared to navigate the complexities of the negotiation process, but acknowledged the challenges inherent in such a setting. “To be honest, I came in with low expectations. We know some of these texts have been under discussion for years, and even at the next COP, we’ll likely see them return in new forms,” she reflected. While moments of disappointment emerged, she emphasized the importance of compromise in achieving even small victories. “We can’t have it all, but we have to be happy for the few progressions we’re making,” she said.

Jeshua, a lawyer from St Vincent and the Grenadines, brought a multifaceted perspective to COP29, one that emphasised the intersection of climate change and human rights. “At the end of the day, when these issues impact our countries or our societies, it directly impacts human beings and their rights,” Jeshua explained, calling for greater emphasis on this intersection in discussions and commitments. While Jeshua found the experience rewarding, particularly opportunities to speak on panels, network, and engage with peers through Island Innovation, they also highlighted the overwhelming nature of COP itself, with countless activities and pavilions demanding strategic participation. Their reflection underscored the need for young people attending these conferences to not only advocate but also navigate the logistical challenges of being effective in such vast spaces.

Tyrell, a climate advocate from Trinidad and Tobago attending his first climate COP, offered a complementary perspective. While he respected the importance of negotiations, Tyrell focused his energy on networking and building connections to expand his climate projects at home and regionally. “I think it’s not bold to say that we are already aware of what the issues and solutions are,” he said, explaining his priority to learn from others and share his own expertise through panels and community-level advocacy. Like Jeshua, Tyrell appreciated the rewarding experience of sitting on panels to highlight the challenges and resilience of Trinidad and Tobago. However, he also recognised the broader struggle of underrepresented groups to have their voices heard, stating, “If one marginalised or traditionally excluded group is not being adequately represented in this space, it’s a challenge for all of us.” His message to Caribbean youth was one of empowerment: “We all truly do have our role to play if we find our niche. Build your capacity, engage in advocacy, and expand your knowledge. When we leave COP29, the work continues.”

Tyrell called on leaders to translate negotiations into tangible outcomes: “Stop coming to this space and only talking a big game, then going back home where climate change is far down on the agenda. We want less talk, more action.”

While some youths were immersed in negotiation tracks or panel discussions, others, like Colvin, focused on amplifying these efforts from home. As a radio broadcaster from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Colvin participated in the Climate Tracker fellowship, producing audio reports on COP29’s developments. He described the experience as hectic. “It feels like I’m missing out on a whole lot,” he admitted. While others had boots on the ground in Baku, Colvin relied on digital tools to stay informed. Although he engaged with the various components of the conference from a distance, he recognised the value in experiencing it firsthand. He did acknowledge as well how overwhelming COP appears even from afar, “It seems to be quite a lot to take in and at some points you know, there can be some confusion as to what is the clear point or the clear way forward.”

Colvin highlighted the critical importance of climate action for small island developing states like his home but described the challenging COP process as an ongoing battle. “I like to call it a battle because year after year we have these meetings and promises are made in all different areas, but we do not tend to get all of these cleared up,” he shared.

Nevertheless, he calls on negotiators to harness their momentum and visibility, “keep pushing … we are being heard … let’s continue to be heard,” he encouraged.

At the same time, he urged world leaders to “take a listening ear and look at what we’re experiencing, look at the storms and the hurricanes and flash floods – just days ago we experienced flash floods and unprecedented rains … looking at the sea surface temperatures being extremely hot, things are changing rapidly around us and we expect that you would be able to fulfill your promises to provide some level of assistance”. He called not just for a financial response but also for “concrete measures” to be taken in their own territories.

Colvin also emphasised the growing visibility of youth voices and the importance of translating these into action. His hope, like many others, was for COP29 to not merely be another summit of broken promises but a turning point for tangible progress. Tyrell shared this sentiment and criticised leaders saying, “Stop coming to this space and only talking a big game, then going back home where climate change is far down on the agenda. We want less talk, more action.”

For all the diversity in perspectives, a shared frustration united these Caribbean youth - the recurring inaction and broken promises from wealthier nations. The so-called “Climate Finance COP” did little to bridge the gaps they highlighted. Developed countries once again fell short of their commitments to provide adequate climate finance, leaving Caribbean nations to face rising sea levels, hurricanes, and flash floods without the appropriate resources.

Loss and damage financing remained largely aspirational, with only incremental progress made despite the urgency expressed by small island states. Capacity-building initiatives for indigenous and youth leaders, like those Whitney and Emmana advocated for, were notably absent. Likewise, Noelle’s call for broader considerations beyond finance found little reflection in the final text. For Jeshua and Tyrell, the failure to centre human rights in the outcomes mirrored the broader inadequacies in addressing systemic inequities.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ words to youth representatives at COP29 offered a sobering acknowledgement: “You have every right to be angry. I am angry too.” For the Caribbean youth delegates, this anger remains fuel for their ongoing fight, even as COP29 fell short of delivering the justice they demand.

Despite these systemic failures, the resilience of Caribbean youth remains unshaken. Whitney’s closing message captures their determination: “We need climate finance. I believe as youth and as Caribbean people we have the resilience, we have the motivation to meet you halfway and go even further. But we need the financing to realise all these plans and these projects that we as youth have, because we do have the vision; we just need the finance. We need you to meet us halfway.” Their voices, stories, and demands are a reminder that while COP29 may have fallen short, the fight for climate justice is far from over. Instead, COP29’s failures must serve as a call to arms for youth all over the region to join the fight for our future.