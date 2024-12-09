‘Lack of water’ claimed as several homes burn down

By JADE RUSSELL

A CLOUD of sadness and gratitude lingers over several families in Harbour Island that lost their homes to a blaze on Thursday night, including 84-year-old Vincent Cleare, Sr, who watched his home of more than 50 years burn to the ground.

Frustrated residents argued that the fire could have been contained if the island had a reliable water supply. Water shortages have been a recurring issue on the island for years.

Mr Cleare, Sr, said he had gone to his kitchen for a glass of water when he noticed smoke hanging low in the air. Although there were no visible flames, the kitchen was filled with smoke. When he tried to get water from the pump to remove the smoke, he noticed the water supply was off.

The smoke quickly grew thick, forcing him to run outside, unable to grab any personal belongings. He alerted a local government worker in a passing golf cart to call the fire engine.

The fire reportedly started around 10pm in Mr Cleare’s home on Duke Street and continued burning up to 2am. It spread to neighbouring buildings, including his nephew’s two-story rental, a restaurant, and a local church.

Mr Cleare’s son, Vincent Cleare, Jr, was at home when the fire broke out. He rushed to the sea for buckets of water, but the low tide made it difficult to fill them.

Videos shared with The Tribune showed the fire rapidly consuming the wooden buildings. A firefighter tried to extinguish the flames with a hose, but low water pressure made it nearly impossible. Residents also joined the effort, rushing to bring water in buckets.

In the end, the fire left only charred remains of the homes, their walls reduced to ash. However, no one was injured.

“I lost everything; I couldn’t save anything. The whole house burned down,” Mr Cleare, Sr, said.

In February last year, Mr Cleare, Sr, lost his wife to kidney problems. He said that, along with the house, precious photos of his wife, childhood memories of his children, and other irreplaceable items were destroyed. His 59-year-old home was not insured. He hopes to rebuild, making it a place of comfort for his children and grandchildren once again.

Though devastated by the loss of his home, Mr Cleare, Sr, gave thanks to God for protecting him from the flames. He said life itself is more valuable than material possessions.

His daughter, Violet Atkinson, is taking care of her father at her home while the family tries to cope with the shocking incident.

“Down home was the place we always went for Christmas, birthdays, and all of that. It’s going to be missed,” Mrs Atkinson said.

She also voiced frustration over the lack of fire equipment on the island. She called for proper fire engine maintenance to ensure it is ready in emergencies. She noted that there were no fire hydrants near her father’s home when the fire occurred, making it more difficult to put out.

North Eleuthera District Administrator Gwendolyn Patram said three families and a restaurant had been severely affected. The restaurant’s walls were still standing, but the fire had gutted the interior.

Christopher Cleare’s two-story building, next to his uncle’s home, was also damaged. Mr Cleare tried to extinguish the flames from his upstairs window, but the low water pressure made it difficult. The fire also affected his tenants, including a family with a newborn and a six-year-old child. The structure of his home remained standing, but the upper level was completely destroyed, and the lower level was badly damaged.

Ms Patram and North Eleuthera MP Sylvanus Petty visited the scene on the night of the fire to offer assistance. The Ministry of Social Services has since provided temporary housing, food vouchers, and funds for clothing to those affected. The family with the newborn is currently using temporary housing.

Ms Patram confirmed the water supply had been off throughout most of Thursday. She said the water had only been restored about 30 minutes before the fire started. She also said that while the chief counsellor had reported the water supply wasn’t the issue, the fire had spread quickly due to the wooden structures.

However, Ms Patram expressed concern over the fire equipment on the island. She noted that she met with local firefighters last week to assess fire hydrant placement and make them more accessible. She also said that the firefighting efforts could have been more effective if the fire truck had contained more water. Despite the challenges, she praised the firefighters for their efforts.

Additionally, the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) said it responded promptly to support firefighting efforts by optimising water pressure. In a statement, WSC said pressure across the island was immediately increased to 80 psi to ensure adequate supply for the response. WSC further noted that initial firefighting efforts appeared to rely on a non-WSC water source, adding it may have impacted the water flow during the critical early stage.

“We recognise the concern and distress this event has caused to the affected residents and the community at large and want to assure the public that we responded swiftly to support the firefighting efforts,” the WSC said.

“The Water and Sewerage Corporation continues to prioritise public safety and remains dedicated to providing reliable water services across the island. We will also engage with the relevant stakeholders to evaluate processes and identify any opportunities for improvement in emergency response coordination.”