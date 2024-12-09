ORG: True independence and impartiality key to investigating law officers

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

MATT Aubry, executive director of the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG), said independence and accountability are essential for a proposed Independent Commission of Investigations to succeed in holding law enforcement officers accountable.

He stressed that the commission must operate free from government or law enforcement interference to ensure effective investigations into misconduct, corruption, and abuse of power within law enforcement.

“The components that you want to see in a piece of legislation like this are true independence and impartiality,” Mr Aubry said. “The commission must be free from interference by any government or law enforcement entity, with a clear separation from the Ministry of National Security or the police chain of command. This is crucial to avoid conflicts of interest and reinforce public trust.”

The bill grants the commission broad powers, including the ability to inspect documents, seize evidence, interview witnesses, and conduct hearings. Commissioners will be appointed by the Governor-General after consultation with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition. They will serve five-year terms, with the possibility of reappointment. The bill also imposes penalties for obstructing the commission’s work, with offenders facing fines of up to $5,000, two years in prison, or both.

While Mr Aubry welcomed the bill’s intent to create an independent body to investigate serious allegations, he suggested it should be part of a broader strategy to combat corruption. He highlighted the importance of long-term measures such as public education, digitisation of services, and understanding the conditions that lead to misconduct.

“There could be an opportunity to expand or revert back to the Integrity Commission Act, which was tabled in the last administration and referenced in this current administration’s Blueprint for Change,” he said.

“An independent body can handle corruption allegations, but we should also look at the conditions that enable corruption and explore ways to reduce opportunities for misconduct. This includes public education, digitisation, and teaching youth the importance of integrity.”

Mr Aubry also urged the government to extend the public consultation process beyond 14 days to ensure the widest possible awareness and input.

His comments come after National Security Minister Wayne Munroe revealed plans to introduce new legislation to strengthen oversight of law enforcement agencies following a US federal indictment that highlighted serious corruption allegations involving Bahamian law enforcement officers and government officials.

The indictment, filed by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, claims drug traffickers have smuggled tons of cocaine through The Bahamas since 2021 with the support of corrupt Bahamian government officials, including members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF).

Former Police Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis and Defence Force Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker were arrested in Florida on charges of conspiracy to import cocaine, firearm possession, and firearms conspiracy. They will face trial in federal court in New York. Additionally, retired officer Sergeant Prince Albert Symonette was named in the indictment and has been discharged.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder is expected to provide further details about the bill during a media session today.

Meanwhile, Bishop Simeon Hall called for both the PLP and the FNM to “sheath their swords and develop a 25-year National Crime Plan”.

He called for “any and all officers and public officials who betray the sacred trust to which they have sworn to face the full brunt of the law”. He added: “Conviction and/or removal of ‘bad apples’ must not be allowed to cover the full extent of their crimes in uniform.”

Bishop Hall called for anyone found guilty of facilitating illegal guns into the country to be charged with treason and sedition.