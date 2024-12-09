Police seize $15m worth of cocaine after Acklins plane crash

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE seized over $15.3m worth of suspected dangerous drugs following an aircraft crash in Spring Point, Acklins, early Friday morning.

Seven men — five Bahamian nationals and two Colombians — have been arrested in connection with the haul.

The operation began shortly before 2am when officers responded to reports of an aircraft attempting to land on the western section of the Spring Point airport runway.

Upon arrival, they discovered a white and blue aircraft that had crash-landed. While no occupants were found at the scene, a search of the aircraft uncovered 762 kilograms (1,982 pounds) of cocaine valued at $15,240,000 and 25 pounds of hydroponic marijuana worth $50,000.

During a press conference at Odyssey Aviation on Friday morning, Superintendent Shakiel Riley of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Drug Enforcement Unit said: “Two persons were seen fleeing from the crash site. A search of the aircraft revealed 24 multi-coloured packages of suspected cocaine and one crocus sack containing suspected marijuana.”

The coordinated efforts of local police and US law enforcement led to the arrest of the seven suspects — aged 36, 39, 40, 46, 54, and 63 — on Long Island.

Superintendent Riley confirmed that the suspects are linked to the crash and are assisting with ongoing investigations.

However, it remains unclear on their connection to the drugs found in Acklins.