QC Comets dominate BAISS cross country

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Queen’s College Comets had a successful showing at the 2024 Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools (BAISS) Cross Country Championships staged at the St Andrew’s school grounds over the weekend.

The Comets secured wins in six out of eight divisions at the meet. The school was a cut above the rest in the under-13 boys, under-15 boys and girls, under-17 boys, and under-20 boys and girls divisions at the one-day meet.

The St Augustine’s College (SAC) Big Red Machine clinched the victory in the under-13 girls’ category and Temple Christian School sealed the win in the under-17 girls age group.

QC head coach Everette Fraser was particularly impressed with the heart and fight displayed in the performances of his athletes.

“Winning my second cross country in a row feels good. Last year I would say we probably had a more talented team but this year this team had more heart, they had more fight and they displayed it out there.

“I was a little surprised because I knew we were short-handed but the kids ran extremely hard and they ran for one another. It was a team effort and that’s why surprisingly in some areas they cleaned up and they won,” he said.

Coach Fraser said the cross country meet provided a good indication of the strengths of his athletes going into the track and field season.

“The cross country helped because now you could identify some of the stronger kids. It’s always good to know the kids that you will be picking for the team for BAISS…That definitely helps me to identify some of our long distance kids, some of our fighters and persons who you know you could depend on.

“This team I can depend on, mentally it helps us moving forward and it helps the kids to get their confidence and it helps some of the kids to now want to compete for BAISS or do it again. Hopefully, this carries on to the track season and hopefully we can do the same thing,” he said.

Ross Martin, of Temple Christian, crossed the finish line in first place in the under-20 boys event. He clocked a winning time of 11:26.02.

Finishing second was Lyford Cay’s Matthew Stuby with a time of 11:32.66. The third spot went to Temple Christian’s Breck Kemp who finished with a time of 11:55.30.

Alexis Roberts, representing SAC, stormed her way to a win in the under-20 girls’ event in 13:43.82. Her schoolmate Jayda Rahming was right behind for second in 13:54.38. QC’s Akaree Robert got the third podium spot in 14:28.22.

SAC head coach Jason Edwards said the goal was to use cross country as a measuring stick for track and field season.

“I normally use cross country as a tool to see which kids are highly competitive and which kids can perform in the longer distances like 1500m and up. I look at those types of things I do not really strategise or load up in any category.

“My goal in cross country is not to load up and try to win it, it is to prepare for the big dance. I put value on the big dance in March and I use cross country as a measuring stick to see who can do what in the distance races and how I am gonna maneuver,” he said.

Versatile performer Issa Bournas got the first place finish for Lyford Cay in the under-17 girls’ event. She bested competitors with a winning time of 13:27.85.

Yulianas Akompi, of SAC, trailed for second in 13:47.04. Jade Knowles, of QC, secured the third place finish in 14:07.34.

Triathlete Malcolm Menzies had a strong performance in the under-17 boys’ event. He ended the race in 11:09.02 for the top spot.

Kayden Thurston, representing CW Saunders, fell behind to second with a time of 11:27.82. Windsor’s Donald Bain settled for the bronze medal spot in 11:34.01.

It was all Windsor once again in the first and second positions of the under-15 girls’ event. Emma Johnson wrapped in first place with a time of 8:23.50 and her schoolmate Isabelle Kennedy was second overall in 8:43.80.

SAC’s Daveigh Farrington was a few steps behind at 8:49.15 for third in the event.

Cordell Munroe, representing St John’s College, outran his competitors in the under-15 boys’ category. He clinched the first position with a time of 7:13.19.

QC secured the second and third spot. Shawne Ferguson cruised in with a time of 7:18.17 for second place and Ayden Russell in 7:18.63 for third.

Haleel Munnings, of Jordan Prince William, was the victor in the under-13 girls’ event with a time of 8:48.73.

The Comets’ Victoria Sandi-Aguilar fell to the second spot, stopping the time at 8:51.58. Temple Christian’s Ariel Thompson was third in the event, clocking 8:56.13.

Temple Christian’s L’Qwan Sands was the top finisher in the under-13 boys’ event. He ran a time of 7:58.57.

Timur Kenan, of Windsor, got the silver medal position in 8:11.02.

Ramonick McLennon, of JPW, rounded out the top three with his time of 8:16.50.