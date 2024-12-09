The New Providence Cycling Association awards its most outstanding performers

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

AFTER another successful year on both the local and international scene, the New Providence Cycling Association awarded its most outstanding performers with awards on Sunday morning.

The presentation and breakfast feat took place on Saunders Beach where cyclists such as Kevin Daley, Tyrone Paul Jr, Calude Robertt, Andrew Cates, Ilaria Gercvasini, Sienna Culmer-Mackey, Barron Musgrove Jr, Malcolm Menzies, Tristan Johnson, Fraser Menzies, Erin Pritchard, Tylor Knowles and Trenae Smith all took home top honours in their respective age groups.

NPCA president Barron “Turbo” Musgrove said the awards presentation is based on their point system from the 10-12 races they hold during the course of the year.

“Each race is a point race with the winner getting ten, second gets nine and it goes straight down,” Musgrove revealed. “Overall, you will get points from ten, nine, eight going down as well. We then total the points accumulated and the cyclist who gets the most points is declared the winner in each category from our elite senior cyclists to the youth age groups.”

Musgrove said normally, it;’s not the best cyclists who end up winning the awards, but rather it’s the cyclists who are the most consistent in participating in their events.

“Some cyclists, who are not as good as the top cyclists, rode in all of the events, so they gained their points,” Musgrove pointed out. “So we want to encourage them and all of the cyclists who competed, even if they were not the fastest of the crew.”

Although he emerged as the top elite male cyclist, Kevin Daley admitted that he could have performed much better than he did.

“It started off kind of slow, but it turned out pretty good,” he said. “I had some injuries that set me back, but overall I got a new bike, so next year should be better.”

Veteran Jay Major, one of his arch rivals, said he was able to accomplish his goal ,so he was satisfied with second place overall.

“My main goal was the Nationals and I pretty much did what I had to do there,” he said. “So I’;m looking forward to next year and hopefully getting ready for some international competition and hopefully a good season overall.” Llaria Gervasini was the open women’s winner, but she admitted that she would have liked to have some more competition to compete against.

“It was pretty good, but I made the best out of it,” said Gervasini, who has been cycling for the past six years. “I’m enjoying it.”

Sierra Culmer-Mackey, a 18-year-old accounting major at the University of the Bahamas, was the under-23 female winner. She attributed her success to her fitness level from competing in multiple sporting disciplines.

“I started about four years ago and I constantly see myself getting better and better,” said Culmer-Mackey, a swimmer who also competes in triathlons. “I still have a lot more improvement to go.”

Barron Musdgrove Jr was the male under-23 winner. He noted that his hard work is finally paying off for him.

“I traveled to Barbados for the CARIFTA cycling. It was good,” said the 19-year-old criminal justice student at UB as well. “I plan on traveling a lot next year to compete again.”

As a 17-year-old student of a boarding school in England, Erin Pritchard said she’s delighted every opportunity she gets to come home to compete, winning the girls 15-17 age group.

“I was very proud of my performance because it’s been a really rough season considering that I’ve been away in school,” she said.

“But coming back, I’ve tried my best and I’ve done very well, winning the nationals. Hopefully I can come back and win it again next year.”

Divisional winners in order of their finish were as follows:

Senior 1/lite Male - Kevin Daley, Jay Major, Patrick Paul, Justin Higgs, John Cox, Felix Nelly and Gordon McKenzie.,

Senior 2 Male - Tyrone Paul Jr and Eddie Bethell,

Senior Masters Male 62 & Over - Calude Robert,.

Masters Male - Andrew Cates, Wayne Price, Dwayne Adderley, Dlrian Roach, Mackey Williams and Mark Roberts.

Open women - Ilaria Gervasini, Halcyon Opal Adderley, Lynn Prithcard, Carol Collyer and Mariijia Brueckner.

Under-23 women - Sienna Culmer-Mackey.

Under-23 male - Barron Musgrove Jr.

Boys 15-17 - Malcolm Menzies and Brian Burrows.

Boys 12-14 - Tristan Johnson, Laucian Menzies, Nathaniel Adderley, Callum Pritchard, Torion Turner, Kendrick Cargill, Khail Bain, Javon Oliver and Mathis Bournas.

Boys 9-11 - Fraser Menzies, Lyall Menzies, Anthony Knowles, Maximillian Van Der Riet, Gebriael McPhee, Stanford Sweeting and Enea Gervasini.

Girls 15-17 - Erin Pritchard and Jssa Bournas.

Girls 12-14 -Taylor Knowles, Mia Van Der Piet, Emma Barigelli, Blue Gray, Ella Breuckner, Hailey Roberts, Naia Belton. Gillian Albury and Taylen Nichols.

Girls 9-11 - Trenae Smith.



