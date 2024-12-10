16-year-old charged with stealing motorcycle at gunpoint and threatening to kill victim

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 16-year-old man was remanded in custody yesterday after he was accused of stealing a man’s motorcycle at gunpoint and threatening to kill him earlier this month.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr arraigned the teenage defendant, whose name is being withheld due to him being a minor, on armed robbery and two counts of threats of death.

The defendant’s guardian was present for his arraignment.

The defendant, while armed with a handgun, allegedly robbed a man of his motorcycle on December 2 in New Providence.

During this incident, the defendant allegedly threatened to kill two men.

The defendant was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The accused will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services adolescent unit until his VBI is served on March 28, 2025.

Ian Cargill represented the accused.