Bahamas Striping delivers thousands of Thanksgiving meals across the country

THE Bahamas Striping Group of Companies (BSGC) recently concluded its second annual “Let’s Make a Difference” Thanksgiving Meal initiative, delivering thousands of meals to families in need across the country. The programme, which has grown significantly since its inception, involved coordinated efforts by BSGC, community partners, and volunteers to provide meals during the Thanksgiving season.

“This initiative is more than just feeding people; it’s about bringing our community together and fostering a spirit of compassion and support,” said Atario Mitchell, president of BSGC. He emphasised the company’s commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to a warm meal, particularly during the holidays.

The initiative involved volunteers from The Bahamas Feeding Network, Rotary Bahamas, The Titan Hospitality Group, Aquinas College, and Queens College, who assisted in preparing and distributing meals. Community centres and churches across the islands served as distribution points to ensure accessibility.

Melissa Sears, co-chairperson of the initiative, said a sense of community service and love drove the effort. “Everybody came together, no one was paid to be there and no one was paid to cook,” she said, adding that the programme aimed to address the significant need on Grand Bahama, where 10,000 individuals were provided meals.

Feedback from participants on islands including Abaco, Acklins, Eleuthera, Exuma, Cat Island, Ragged Island, and Mayaguana was described as overwhelmingly positive. Recipients expressed gratitude for the support, which many described as timely and meaningful.

Local businesses such as Insurance Management, Sun Oil Group, Sandals Resorts, and BAIC contributed resources and food items, further supporting the initiative. Organisers say the collaboration between community groups and corporate entities was instrumental in the program’s success.

BSGC has indicated plans to expand the initiative to assist more families in future years. According to the company, the program underscores its ongoing commitment to addressing hunger and promoting community support during the holiday season.