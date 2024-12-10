Junkanoo at risk in row with govt

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter



THE long-simmering feud within the Valley Boys has thrown the Junkanoo community into chaos, sparking fears that the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades will be postponed or cancelled as the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence clashes with the Davis administration.

The drama escalated after the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture said on Sunday night that both Valley Boys groups –– the World Famous group and the Way Forward group –– will participate in the Category A division of the parades, defying the JCNP’s position that only Brian Adderley’s World Famous group would participate.

The ministry’s surprising statement came hours after enthusiastic Junkanoo supporters gathered for the parades’ Order of Entry draw ceremony.

A steady drip of information from various players in the saga came yesterday, capturing the attention of a bewildered public looking forward to the annual national pastime.

Dion Miller, chairman of the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP), was the first to reveal that the upcoming parades may be cancelled, describing the government’s action as political interference. Critics have noted that Trevor Davis, leader of the Way Forward group, is the brother of Prime Minister Philip Davis.

Director of communications Latrae Rahming said claims that Prime Minister Davis is intervening in the controversy with bias are “unfounded”.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder later warned yesterday that excluding either faction could come with legal and financial risks. He said neither group should use the “Valley Boys” name until the courts resolve the dispute.

He also warned that the JCNP would bear the costs associated with legal repercussions and said the body has no authority to cancel or postpone Junkanoo.

Prime Minister Davis said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that either both factions compete or neither do.

“Under no circumstances is the postponement or cancellation of Junkanoo justified,” he said. “So many Bahamians have poured their talent and artistry and time into preparing –– and this is a cultural tradition we’re all proud of and we all look forward to. Let’s celebrate together!”

The JCNP’s stance has significant backing from major Junkanoo groups.

“JCNP governs Junkanoo in New Providence, and we support them 1000 per cent,” said One Family chairman Vernon Rolle. He criticised the feud within the Valley Boys, saying: “The Bahamian people should not be dealing with this nonsense.”

“We cannot allow The Way Forward to come in. They were a fun group; now they want to be an A-group — it doesn’t go that way.”

The Prodigal Sons and Genesis Warhawks also support the JCNP’s actions but declined to elaborate.

Other groups and major event sponsors declined to comment, with groups saying they are awaiting the JCNP’s decision.

The JCNP had planned a press conference yesterday to address the matter but cancelled it, citing “unforeseen circumstances”.

“The JCNP remains committed to keeping you informed and engaged,” the body said. “A new date for the press conference will be announced shortly, and we will ensure you receive all relevant details in a timely manner.”

The Valley Boys conflict has grabbed headlines throughout the year. The extent of the division became clear during June’s Labour Day parade when both factions rushed, each showcasing robust support.

Trevor Davis, the Way Forward leader, has said the division centres around concerns about how the organisation had been running over the years, including the lack of an election.

He revealed that he registered his group as a non-profit organisation under the Valley Boys name after discovering that the original group was not registered. He said Mr Adderly’s group later registered itself as an NPO named World Famous Valley Boys.

Mr Adderley, chairman of the original group, has said his organisation complies with all of the JCNP’s requirements.

The Office of the Registrar General has urged Mr Adderley’s group to drop the Valley Boys name, a matter now subject to court proceedings.

Meanwhile, as of Sunday, ticket sales for the Boxing Day parade have reached 90 percent capacity. Aliv Chief Information Officer Dwayne Davis said 940 out of 8,000 tickets are still unsold, saying refunds would be issued if the event is cancelled.