Teen accused of triple shooting that left two dead in Pinewood Gardens

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 16-year-old boy was remanded in custody yesterday after he was accused in a triple shooting in Pinewood Gardens that claimed the lives of two men earlier this month.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville arraigned the teenage defendant, whose name is being withheld due to him being a minor, on attempted murder and two counts of murder.

The defendant’s mother and father were present for his arraignment.

On Friday, the teenager’s co-accused, Lavardo “Jubby” Dorsette, 36, was arraigned for the same offence.

The defendants allegedly shot and killed 34-year-old Raynaldo Rolle and 44-year-old Kischnell Edgecombe at a residence on Plane Street at 10pm on November 30.

Mr Rolle was reportedly gunned down at the rear of his property after briefly evading his assailant.

During this incident, 33-year-old Shanton Lloyd was shot but was successfully treated for his injuries in hospital.

The accused was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The juvenile will be remanded to the adolescent unit of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on March 24, 2025.

Inspector Cordero Farrington served as the prosecutor.