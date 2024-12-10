Two years jail for man who had loaded gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to two years in prison yesterday after admitting to having a loaded gun on West Bay Street last week.

Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux arraigned De-argo McIntosh on possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition yesterday.

McIntosh was reportedly found outside a business near Saunders Beach with a 9mm pistol and five rounds of ammunition on his person at 4am on December 7.

The defendant pleaded guilty to both charges and accepted the facts in his case.

McIntosh was sentenced to two years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services for the firearm and nine months for the ammunition charge to be served concurrently.