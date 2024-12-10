Who are we after all this chaos?

Who are we?

Those are the words traditionally raised by supporters as the Valley Boys march along Bay Street.

A Junkanoo tradition, for Junkanoo legends.

Who are we?

The past day and a bit has been one long rollercoaster – although in truth the start of the ride began on Saturday, Nervous Saturday, with the drawing of the parade order for Junkanoo.

The crowds gathered at Arawak Cay for the draw, there was cheering, some playful booing – exactly the kind of thing you want from Junkanoo. The community together in gentle rivalry.

Then came the chaos.

First, there was the statement that was released from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture that announced that both Valley Boys groups would take part in the a category of the parades. This effectively overruled the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP).

Unsurprisingly, it also enraged the JCNP. The joy of Saturday was gone.

Quite why Prime Minister Philip Davis decided to walk into a hornet’s nest by interfering with Junkanoo is baffling.

One suggestion was that the presence of the prime minister’s brother as leader of the Way Forward group played a part.

While the JCNP announced a press conference and warned the parades might be postponed, the prime minister’s director of communications was busily insisting bias did not play a part.

Then the attorney General weighed in. Imagine that for a moment. We are in a moment where the government is embroiled in finding a response to

An indictment in the US alleging a conspiracy to smuggle cocaine that involved corrupt government officials and police – and the Attorney General is brought in to issue a warning to JCNP on the legal and financial risks of not allowing a group to march.

He also said neither group should be able to call themselves The Valley Boys.

Who are we? Now there isn’t even a name.

It wasn’t over. The Prime Minister himself joined in on what used to be called Twitter. He said a postponement “under no circumstances” was justified.

He said: “So many Bahamians have poured their talent and artistry and time into preparing...”

The trouble is, from what we understand, most of the groups are backing the JCNP, so playing that card gets him nowhere.

He went on to say: “Let’s celebrate together!”

Celebrate? The mood is far from celebratory now.

As for that press conference? It never happened. Postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

What next? Will the government be discussing the eligibility of Junkanoo groups at Cabinet? Heaven forbid.

This looks and smells like a staggering government overreach. So much for Junkanoo being run by Junkanooers.

But who are we to question the government on its intervention?

Who are we to hope that the Valley Boys could have found a resolution without impacting every other group?

Who are we to hope that the government will trust Junkanoo organisers to apply their own rules?

Who are we? Who, indeed.