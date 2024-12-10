Woman gets community service for stealing

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was ordered to serve 150 hours of community service yesterday after admitting to stealing $219 while working at an Esso Gas Station last week.

Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly arraigned Kentrell Kemp, 25, on two counts of stealing by reason of employment.

Kemp, while employed at the Esso Service Station on East Bay Street, reportedly stole $219 from the business on December 2 and 3.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges. In addition to expressing remorse for her actions, the defendant said she is the mother of three small children.

After scolding the defendant for her illegal actions, Magistrate Kelly granted her a conditional discharge.

Kemp must fully reimburse the gas station and was ordered to complete 150 hours of community service.

Failure to meet these conditions would spark a two-month prison term.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom served as the prosecutor.