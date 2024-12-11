Bahamian launches children's book in London

By Denise Maycock

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE city of London was recently the site of a vibrant celebration of Bahamian culture as Christine Green, writing under the pen name Zsa Zsa Green, launched her debut children’s book, Beans and Mangoes.

Hosted by His Excellency Paul Andrew Gomez, High Commissioner of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to The Court of St James’s, the event took place on December 6, 2024, at Bahamas House in Mayfair.

Ms Green, who resides in Zurich, Switzerland, is a senior trust and compliance specialist at a family-owned bank. Her love for storytelling and Bahamian culture shines through in her illustrated book, aimed at children aged three to eight.

Beans and Mangoes captures a slice of life in the post-independence Bahamas, telling the story of five New Providence-based sisters eagerly unpacking a box of Bahamian fruits and vegetables sent by their grandmother via mail boat. The book highlights the cultural significance of mail boats in connecting Bahamian islands, offering young readers a glimpse into a unique way of life.

The first in a series of four books, Beans and Mangoes sets the stage for future tales. The upcoming book, Pig and Goat, scheduled for publication in 2025, will explore a family visit to the grandmother over Easter and spotlight regional farm animals.

Ms Green’s writing is simple and poetic, making her stories relatable and engaging for children and adults alike.

Reflecting on her inspiration, Ms Green shared that she wrote the book in the spring of 2020, during the pandemic.

"The spring days were so lovely, and the sound of children in my neighbourhood playing outside during the allotted one hour for fresh air and exercise transported me back to my Nassau childhood," she said. "It really was a moment of joy in the midst of all the death and dying."

Ms Green has always desired to write books that represent her Bahamian culture.

"One of the main reasons for moving abroad was to widen the lens on The Bahamas, in order to write about it in a more meaningful way," she said. Although she brought three manuscripts with her to Zurich in 2006, Beans and Mangoes insisted on coming first.

She hopes the book’s global appeal and charm will capture the hearts of readers of all ages. Ms Green hopes it will become a favourite among Bahamian children. She noted that Bahamian children hold a special place in her heart, but added that adults also enjoyed the story.

"One of my nieces shared it with a fellow Kiwanian who teaches reading, and in a video of her reading the book to children at Palmdale Primary School, she brings it to life in a way that communicates her own enjoyment of it. I love that clip," Ms Green said.

The publishing journey was made possible through Pegasus Publishing in Cambridge, UK, which offered a hybrid contract. Ms Green praised the collaboration, explaining: "I wrote the manuscript and provided detailed descriptions for the illustrations, while Pegasus provided the illustrators, produced the finished product, placed it with suppliers, and worked with me on the public relations."

The book launch at Bahamas House was a grand affair, celebrating Bahamian heritage. Mr Gomez, a champion of Bahamian culture, welcomed guests, and the evening featured a rendition of Rupert and the Rolling Coins’ song The Mail by London-based Bahamian bass-baritone Franz Hepburn.

Ms Green delivered a short presentation and read from her book, enchanting the audience. Attendees who had purchased Beans and Mangoes brought their copies to the event, where Ms. Green graciously signed them. She also engaged warmly with guests, sharing insights about her work and its cultural significance.

Readers can purchase Beans and Mangoes online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Logos. With its vibrant illustrations and cultural depth, the book promises to become a cherished addition to many homes, especially those with ties to The Bahamas.